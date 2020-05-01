(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania will lift some pandemic restrictions in two dozen counties in the northern and western regions of the state beginning May 8, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.
The 24 impacted counties show low evidence of community transmission and appear well-positioned to conduct sufficient testing and contract tracing, Wolf said during an afternoon news conference, in addition to maintaining new case counts below 50 per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.
“They [counties] must continue to abide by the underlying message of yellow – proceed with caution,” Wolf said, referencing his color-coded, phased reopening plan with red, yellow and green stages. “The yellow phase recognizes that outbreaks of COVID-19 remain possible.”
The 24 counties progressing to the yellow phase include Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.
The yellow phase allows most businesses – including day cares – to reopen so long as social distancing guidelines and universal masking are practiced. Schools, gyms, salons, spas, movie theaters and other entertainment venues will stay closed and restaurants can still only offer carry out or delivery services.
Wolf placed all residents on a stay at home order beginning April 1. Those living in red counties will see the order extended past May 8, though he offered no timeline on when other regions would see restrictions eased.
“Every human-to-human contact is a chance for the virus to spread, so more contacts mean a higher likelihood of an outbreak,” he said. “If we see an outbreak occur in one of the communities that has been moved to yellow, we will need to take swift action, and revert to the red category until the new case count falls again. So, Pennsylvanians living in a county that has been moved to the yellow category should continue to strongly consider the impact of their actions.”