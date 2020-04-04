(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania tax revenues came in 6.2 percent below expectations last month, providing a glimpse into the state’s fiscal future as the coronavirus pandemic further squeezes the economy.
Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said March’s $294.6 million shortfall is only partially related to the COVID-19 outbreak, noting that accounting practices, delayed deposits and state office closures have cut into projections, too.
“We expect the pandemic will have a greater impact on revenues in the coming months, particularly in a month like April when many of the tax filing due dates are pushed back,” Hassell said. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with the Governor and members of the General Assembly so that they have the latest information as it becomes available.”
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered nonessential businesses shut down on March 23 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 8,400 and killed 102 as of Friday. The mandate forced more than 1 million residents into unemployment, according to jobless claims reported by the Department of Labor and Industry.
The Revenue Department said income and sales tax withholding came in $20 million and $24.2 million, respectively, below estimates, as businesses laid off their workers and consumer spending dropped. Delayed filing deadlines for state taxes will also exacerbate the situation, the department said.
Personal income tax and corporate tax revenues came in $120.6 million and $161.1 million below expectations, representing the bulk of March's shortfall.
The administration told The Associated Press on Friday it would freeze pay for 9,000 state workers unable to work from home by the end of next week to limit spending during the pandemic. Treasurer Joe Torsella also announced he would extend the general fund’s $2 billion short term line of credit until June 12 and cap its interest rate at 2 percent.
“Treasury is anticipating a significant cash shortfall in the general fund prior to the inflow of federal stimulus money, as a result of necessary coronavirus mitigation efforts,” Torsella said. “We are taking prudent steps to ensure adequate liquidity in our investment funds to be in a position to provide additional support to the general fund over the next several months if needed.”