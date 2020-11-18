(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will consider a case President Donald Trump’s campaign filed seeking to invalidate more than 8,300 ballots in Philadelphia.
The challenge is one of several the Trump campaign has filed seeking to overturn former Vice President Joe Biden’s victory in the Keystone State. As of now, Biden appears to have won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes, and Pennsylvania counties must certify their election results by Nov. 23.
The Philadelphia County Board of Elections counted 8,329 absentee and mail-in ballots timely cast by voters in Philadelphia. The Trump campaign wants to exclude the votes because voters failed to handwrite their name, street address or the date on the return envelope.
The state’s highest court will consider whether state election code requires “county boards of elections to disqualify mail-in or absentee ballots submitted by qualified electors who signed their ballot’s outer envelopes but did not handwrite their name, their address, and/or a date, where no fraud or irregularity has been alleged?”
A judge in Philadelphia agreed with the election commission’s decision to count the votes, The Associated Press reported. The Philadelphia County Board of Elections requested the state Supreme Court hear the case.
“The handwritten name and address under the declaration is not material to determining whether an individual is qualified to vote, and not allowing these votes to count would be in violation of this provision of federal law,” the Democratic National Committee said in a court filing.
While the five Democratic members of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, Chief Justice Thomas Saylor and Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy, both Republicans, dissented.
“The combination of this uncertainty and the need for swift resolution makes this Court’s use of its extraordinary jurisdiction particularly appropriate because this Court can offer an ‘expeditious and determinate’ resolution that no other Court can,” the Democratic National Committee said in a court filing.
In an unrelated Tuesday ruling, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against the Trump campaign, which alleged election officials did not provide adequate access to Republican observers while votes were canvassed.