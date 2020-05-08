(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf extended stay-at-home orders for 43 counties still in the red phase of the state’s economic reopening plan until June 4.
Wolf signed new orders Thursday evening that officially lift some pandemic restrictions in 24 counties – in the less-impacted north and western region of the state – on Friday.
The counties include Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.
The regions are the first to progress to the yellow phase of the plan, where most businesses can operate with social distancing practices in plan, but schools, movie theaters, restaurant dining rooms and entertainment venues remain closed.
Wolf said he will make an announcement Friday regarding more counties that may progress to yellow at a future target date. Some of the requirements for lifting pandemic restrictions include holding new case counts below 50 per 100,000 residents for two weeks, beefing up testing capability and contact tracing systems. Regions with higher population density face the greatest challenges in meeting these milestones, the administration has said.