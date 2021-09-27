(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Treasurer Stacy Garrity defended board members of the state’s largest public pension fund on Monday amid an FBI probe into allegations of inflated earnings.
Garrity assumed office in January and serves on the board of the Public School Employees Retirement System (PSERS), which represents about 500,000 current and former teachers and school workers.
“I believe that members of the PSERS board are good people with good intentions, trying to do their best to meet the fiduciary duty they have to the beneficiaries of the fund,” she told the Pennsylvania Press Club. “We have serious challenges and difficult decisions ahead, but I'm heartened by the recent trend in the PSERS board to work together on issues to find common ground.”
With assets valued at $64 billion, PSERS is the largest public pension system in the state. It’s also carrying a $40 billion deficit, the result of decades of state policy decisions and underperforming investments.
But it was a self-identified calculation error revealed in April that drew the attention of federal investigators. The mistake, which overinflated portfolio investment earnings by 0.02 percentage points, triggered a contribution increase for about 100,000 workers.
And now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants records about the error and about gifts and other bonuses offered to staff, according to a report from Spotlight PA.