(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, announced his bid on Friday for the U.S. Senate in 2022.
If elected, he’d be the first Black and openly LGBTQ senator chosen to represent Pennsylvania. But the progressive city Democrat urged working families to look beyond what makes him different and trust him to fight for their interests in Washington.
“Nothing changes until something changes,” he said Friday. “People don’t have to look like me or love like me to know that I’m going to fight for them. That I'm going to fight for working people.”
In 2018, voters in the 181st House district – which stretches across the center of Philadelphia – elected Kenyatta, then just 28. He grew up in the city, graduated from its public school system in 2007 and earned an undergraduate degree from Temple University.
But he said that doesn’t mean he’s blind to the needs of the rest of the state. Some of his policy positions include support for raising the minimum wage, addressing gun violence and increasing access to mental health care.
“There is a universal nature of the struggle that so many working Pennsylvanians have,” he said. "They may not live in the same place. They may not listen to the same music. They may not look the same way, but they understand the interconnectedness of what's broken right now and what can happen if we fix it and expand the American promise."
That’s why the Working Families Party said they threw support behind Kenyatta now, despite a primary field that already includes another prominent progressive Democrat in Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-17, is also rumored to be vying for the seat.
“We’ve been shoulder to shoulder with Malcolm in these fights around criminal justice, around education and we’ve really seen him show up in an uncommon way,” said Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party. “That’s why we are coming out this early. We are not trying to play the politics of yesterday … or neatly land in a particular lane.”
Both the American Federation of Teachers and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers also endorsed Kenyatta on Friday, describing him as a champion of equality and equity and a lawmaker with an eye to advancing American values in a more inclusive way.
“You see that in the way in which Malcolm has operated, has traversed this highway over the course of his political life,” said Randi Weingarten, president of AFT. “What struck me was the facility with which Malcolm not only walks the walk of his values and our values, but understands the nature and the intricacies of policy so that you move values into practice. That’s what we need in the United States Senate.”
Kenyatta said he'd forgo bitter campaign tactics. He said his message about helping working class people and “lifting them up,” especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will push him to the forefront of the campaign. He criticized Sen. Pat Toomey, who will retire from the seat in 2022, for ignoring the economic reality many residents face.
"Republicans think everything is fine because their donors are fine,” he said. “They have been focused on stroking the ego of one man. I’m focused the working men and women of Pennsylvania who needs a fighter for them.”
On the Republican side, the most prominent candidate to have announced an official run may be Fetterman's opponent in the 2018 general election, then-GOP lieutenant governor nominee Jeff Bartos. A number of state and federal lawmakers have been rumored to be interested.
Toomey and Democrat Sen. Bob Casey have represented Pennsylvania since 2011 and 2007, respectively. The last time voters elected two members of the same party to Congress was 2004, when both GOP Sens. Rick Santorum and Arlen Specter represented the state.
Specter switched parties in 2009 and served alongside Casey until his term ended in 2011. He lost his reelection bid.
Hanging in the balance of the 2022 election will be control of the U.S. Senate, which is currently split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie breaking vote.