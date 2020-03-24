(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday that troopers warned more than two dozen businesses to shut down in compliance with the governor’s mandate issued last week.
Col. Robert Evanchick said the warnings came during the first day of statewide enforcement. Only two regions – comprising Clearfield, Clarion, Forest, Elk and Jefferson counties in the northwest and Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming and most of Luzerne counties in the northeast – showed 100 percent compliance.
"As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19," he said in a news release Tuesday. "This process is two phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary.”
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses shut down for two weeks beginning Monday at 8 a.m. to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus across the state. As of Tuesday, 851 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 across more than half of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties and seven people have died.
The administration said enforcement action can range from fines to withholding of disaster aid to criminal prosecution. More than 10,000 businesses applied for waivers from the mandate and Wolf Monday said roughly 2,000 had been approved.