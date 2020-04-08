(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania State Police cited at least two residents for violating the stay-at-home order in place since April 1, the agency said Wednesday.
Ryan Tarkowski, a PSP spokesperson, said troopers still prefer if residents “voluntarily comply” with the governor’s mandate issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but have issued six warnings and two citations thus far.
“Troopers have been encouraged to use contacts with the public as opportunities to reinforce the necessity to abide stay at home orders,” he told The Center Square. “Troopers maintain discretion to warn or issue citations, and the decision is specific to the facts and circumstances of a particular encounter.”
According to two separate police reports, troopers charged two residents with violating the governor’s order. In one case, a Chester County man was fined after crashing into a cement barrier on U.S. Route 30. Officers found stolen groceries – including 14 cans of baby formula, three cases of Red Bull and two cases of bottled water – in his back seat.
In a second incident, a Montour County woman caught trespassing at a Hampton Inn was also cited after fleeing police and losing control of her vehicle.
A woman in York County likewise told PennLive that state police fined her more than $200 during a traffic stop for violating the order. The troopers allegedly pulled the woman over for a broken taillight and dark tinted windows. The police report for the incident is not yet available on PSP’s website.
Wolf told reporters a news conference earlier this week that state police are focused on enforcing the nonessential business closures implemented March 23. As of Wednesday, troopers have handed out warnings to 208 businesses, but cited zero.