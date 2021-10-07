(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Uniontown, remains hospitalized in serious condition after a car accident in Lancaster County on Wednesday evening.
A statement from House Republicans said Dowling was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and treated for “significant trauma” sustained in a single vehicle crash while on his way to a caucus event.
"Currently, he is in serious but stable condition, and our thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Dowling, his wife and two young sons as he and they deal with his injuries,” said Jason Gottesman, a House GOP spokesman.
Dowling has represented the 51st House district in Fayette and Somerset counties since 2017.