(The Center Square) – The state has approved grants totaling $96.3 million for 5,373 small businesses across Pennsylvania ordered to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Gov. Tom Wolf wants lawmakers to approve more support for small businesses throughout the Keystone State.
The money is from the multimillion-dollar COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program. The average grant is $17,923.78.
To date, the state has approved $192 million in grants for more than 10,000 businesses. The funding for the grants, administered by the Pennsylvania Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), comes from $225 million in federal tax dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“I’m proud that we have done this with $225 million, but we need to do more, and that’s what I’m calling on the General Assembly to do, to work with the administration and with the CDFI network to do another round of CARES Act funding,” Gov. Tom Wolf said during a news conference. “We still have $1.1 billion left, and we need to do that. It’s been clear that it’s needed.”
Wolf wants lawmakers to allocate an additional $225 million in federal taxpayer dollars from the CARES Act.
“This first round was absolutely necessary, but we need to do more,” Wolf added. “This pandemic has affected so many businesses in so many parts of Pennsylvania, and it’s been ... particularly tough for the small businesses that don’t have the liquidity, that don’t have access to capital that the bigger companies do, and that’s why this program has been really important.
“Small businesses are the heart of our economy; they’re the community-focused employers, and as everyone knows, they drive our economy,” Wolf added. “As we seek to recover, as we seek to rebuild our economy following the downturn, we have to make sure that we’re doing everything we can for small businesses.”
In the latest round, the state sent grants to businesses in all 67 counties, and more than half, 52 percent, of the businesses receiving money are “historically disadvantaged businesses.” Nearly one in four of the companies receiving grants, 23 percent, are in Philadelphia County.
State Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia/Montgomery, similarly called on the state to continue supporting small businesses in the Keystone State.
This “should not be the end of the push to help our small business community,” Hughes said in a news release. “There are still CARES dollars available and thousands of businesses that have applied for this program seeking relief and the General Assembly must prioritize focusing on those needs and getting our people through this pandemic.”