(The Center Square) – House lawmakers unanimously advanced a bill that appropriates a portion of Pennsylvania’s federal COVID-19 relief funding to nursing and personal care homes.
The Senior Protection Act dedicates $500 million from Pennsylvania’s $3.9 billion share of coronavirus aid to address a wave of infections that has swept across nearly a third of the more than 1,800 care facilities in the state.
The bipartisan legislation, co-sponsored by House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, and Allegheny County Democratic Reps. Harry Readshaw and Bill Kortz, funnels the money through the Department of Human Services to academic health systems who will use it to coordinate supplies, testing, personnel and protocols for stemming the virus’s spread.
An amendment to the bill dedicates an additional; $767 million from the state's general fund to support Medical Assistance long term care and long-term managed care, Community Health Choices, Intellectual Disabilities Community Waiver Program and Autism intervention services provided through DHS.
“The Senior Protection Act, developed by medical experts, is a data-driven direct response to the COVID-19 crisis here,” Turzai said. “These settings are not fully equipped to protect their residents – we need the expertise of Pennsylvania’s outstanding academic medical experts who are located in every region of the state.”
About two-thirds of Pennsylvania’s 4,500 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in these settings, according to the Department of Health.
“Developed by medical experts, the Senior Protection Act will help provide our state’s seniors and their families the assurance that they are in a healthy and safe environment,” Readshaw said. “As we continually challenge the COVID-19 virus, this theme of control and protect the state’s nursing home facilities, personal care homes and assisted living centers must be encouraged by everyone.”
The bill moves to the Senate, where a similar plan to bolster COVID-19 mitigation measures in residential care facilities awaits consideration. Both measures come as Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine face criticism for state guidance that encouraged facilities to readmit patients discharged from the hospital for treatment related to conditions other than COVID-19.
Levine has said it’s unclear how much this policy contributed to residential care facility outbreaks, but that the administration would implement more aggressive testing and mitigation strategies.
“I think in hindsight there are a lot of things that we will learn, and I hope we do, that we can do better,” Wolf said of the state’s response to nursing homes. “Long term care facilities have dealt with infectious diseases throughout their existence. This has just overwhelmed them, as it as everybody.”
He also stood by Levine’s handling of the COVID-19 health crisis, even as calls for her removal intensify. Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Diamond, introduced a House resolution Wednesday that would strip Levine of her cabinet position, a week after Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, said Levine should step down during a rally on the Capitol steps.
“My assessment of Dr. Levine is that she is doing a phenomenal job, and I think we’ve got to be careful about blaming the messenger for the message,” Wolf said during a news conference last week. “I think it’s a tribute to her that Pennsylvania has actually done a better job than many of our surrounding states in terms of the infection rate and the death rate.”