(The Center Square) – In a rare move, the Pennsylvania Senate rejected the nomination for Jennifer Storm to continue serving as the state’s Victim Advocate after several legislators raised concerns about her ethics and qualifications.
Storm, first nominated by former Gov. Tom Corbett, a Republican, in 2013, became the target of GOP and Democratic lawmakers alike over the last year who bemoaned her lack of a law degree and questioned her judgment on the job, which is to represent victims of crime before the Department of Corrections, Parole Board and Board of Pardons.
“Pennsylvania’s Victim Advocate must be a qualified individual who puts the needs of victims first, while adhering to the highest level of ethical standards,” said President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson. “It is immensely troubling that Jennifer Storm is currently being investigated by the State Ethics Commission, a fact which she failed to disclose to the majority of members of the Senate.”
Scarnati said Storm’s unprecedented admission to the Board of Pardons in September in favor of commuting Felix Rosado’s life sentence, “without ever speaking to the victim’s family,” further fueled his decision to vote against her.
Rosado pleaded guilty to first degree murder after he shot and killed Hiep Nguyen near his Reading home in December 1995. He’s become a published author and advocate for restorative justice in the decades since.
“Governor Wolf should appoint a Victim Advocate who is a licensed attorney and who acts as a true advocate for victims,” Scarnati said. "Jennifer Storm does not meet either of those qualifications.”
Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, supported Storm’s reappointment on the floor Monday, noting her extensive track record representing high profile victims of child sex abuse perpetrated by Catholic priests and Jerry Sandusky. He also pointed out that the position never required a law degree before.
But for some Democrats, including Philadelphia Sen. Sharif Street, Storm leaves many victims without a voice. Street joined four other Democrats and all of the chamber's Republicans in rejecting her reappointment.
“I don’t believe she speaks for all victims,” he said. “We’ve had so many shootings in my district, and Jen Storm hasn’t showed up. ... She is nowhere to be found.”
“She does not speak for all victims,” he added. “She does not speak for me.”
Lyndsay Kensinger, spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf, said the chamber’s decision to vote on her reappointment without even conducting a hearing to question Storm about some of these concerns was “disappointing.” He even attempted a recall of her nomination to prevent Monday’s vote, she said.
“Unfortunately, the Senate moved forward with considering the nomination despite the governor’s recall request,” she said. “The governor is very disappointed that the Senate voted this nomination down without even the benefit of a hearing to consider her qualifications.”
Storm told SpotlightPA in an exclusive interview that her ousting was a “political hit job” orchestrated by Scarnati, who didn’t like the way she spoke out against his office’s decision to pay the legal bills for the chamber’s former security chief, accused of sexual assault by a female co-worker. The Senate fired the woman after she sued, according to the report.