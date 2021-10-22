(The Center Square) – One of the Pennsylvania Senate's highest ranking Republicans, who faced her own battle with breast cancer earlier this year, reminded women to reschedule mammograms missed amid the pandemic.
Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Greensburg, partnered with the PA Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) and WellSpan Health to launch a statewide initiative earlier this month encouraging women to schedule "lifesaving" mammograms by offering free 3D screenings and releasing PSAs.
Wellspan and PBCC will host a mobile mammography event Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the WellSpan OB/GYN located at 2050 S. Queen St. in York.
The motor coach will be fully staffed with medical professionals and provide free, private, 3D mammogram screening that will take less than 15 minutes.
Studies show nearly 60% of women missed their mammograms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many who have cancer undiagnosed. Breast cancer has a 5-year survival rate of 99% when caught at the earliest stage.
“Together, we are working to ensure that all Pennsylvania women have affordable access to breast cancer screenings that could save their lives,” Ward said.
Ward said her experience with a late mammogram and breast cancer diagnosis has made her dedicated to educating women about the importance of regular screenings.
“For the first time in 36 years, my mammogram was late,” she said. “I made sure to reschedule it and that’s when I found out I had breast cancer.”
PBCC President Pat Halpin-Murphy said Ward isn’t the only one, either. She credited the majority leader for helping the organization reach "so many more women" with the message “that early detection saves lives.”
“Thousands of women missed mammograms last year,” she said. “Some of those women are living with breast cancer right now and they don’t know it. Scheduling your mammogram is the only answer.”
To schedule a mammogram appointment for the event on Oct. 26 call 717-466-2666 or visit Wellspan for more information.