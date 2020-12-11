(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania education officials said decisions about keeping schools open will remain local, even as COVID-19 transmission among children rises and businesses close down, again.
“Because of our ability to integrate new findings around the mitigation strategies, we’ve been able to stay the course of allowing schools at the local level to determine how they were going to follow the mitigation order,” said Noe Ortega, Acting Secretary of Education, during a conference call with reporters.
Matt Stem, deputy secretary for elementary and secondary education, said about half of K-12 schools transitioned back into remote learning over the last few weeks amid an “alarming” uptick in cases among young children and teens.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said 25 percent of the cases identified in kids between the ages of 5 and 18 occurred over the last two weeks alone.
“That is the question – what is the threshold at which transmission in schools means in person instruction becomes no longer tenable?” Stem said. “We are watching what’s happening at a regional, national and global level and we will use those results to inform our next steps.”
Gov. Tom Wolf announced new temporary mitigation strategies on Thursday that suspend extracurricular activities and youth sports until Jan. 4, 2021. The quasi-lockdown also bans indoor dining, shutters entertainment venues and gyms and limits inside gathering to no more than 10 people. The new rules take affect Saturday.
Wolf said the measures will help accomplish three goals: slow the virus’s spread, prevent case loads from overwhelming hospitals and ensure residents survive the holiday season as we race closer toward a "widely available" vaccine.
“This is a bridge to a better future in Pennsylvania,” he said.
In the meantime, education officials say they will continue supporting districts as best they can, despite often coming up short.
"The obvious first step is to pivot away from in person instruction to remote learning," Ortega said. "In doing so, we create inequities in terms of who can access learning, whether it's virtual or remote. We did everything we could to provide additional resources, knowing that we’d never be able to ensure every single school had the necessary resources to make the pivot."
But the problems aren't new, Ortega clarified, just heightened by the pandemic. For example, many districts' budgets don't account for the costs of social distancing or following other health guidelines to ensure the safety of in person instruction.
"These are endeavors that require resources that go beyond what schools have budgeted for, so these translate into inequities," he said. "So while COVID has exacerbated these inequities, the department has been working to address them for a long time."