(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania extended public school closures indefinitely this week, forcing many districts to move instruction online for its students.
Gov. Tom Wolf made the call Monday as cases of novel coronavirus surge statewide. As of Thursday, more than 7,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 90 have died.
Education Secretary Pedro Rivera advised districts to subscribe, free of charge, to online learning platforms Odysseyware and Edgenuity. The department will also offer “equity grants” to schools struggling to provide enough laptops, tablets or other school supplies to their students. The one-week application process begins April 6.
“We are pleased to be able to leverage these resources to assist our schools during this unprecedented situation,” Rivera said Monday. "Recognize that these resources are optional; use them to the extent that they provide value to your existing continuity of education plans. PDE will continue to provide schools and communities with updated guidance as we work through the school closure challenges together.”
Cyber charter schools will continue with their educational programs, but avoid in-person meetings with students, said Ana Meyers, executive director of the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 751 last month, an emergency school code bill that waived education mandates districts would be unable to meet given the coronavirus pandemic. It also froze cyber charter school funding at the March 13 enrollment level – meaning cybers can continue admitting students, but will not see any additional dollars passed through school districts to cover them.
Meyers said cyber charters also chose to limit or suspend advertising altogether during the pandemic.
“The cyber charter school community is not looking in any way to benefit from this global health crisis,” she said. “They don’t want to be seen as profiteering from a pandemic.”