(The Center Square) – While businesses across Pennsylvania heed the governor’s warning to shut down for two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, some may carry on as usual – with few, if any, repercussions from the state.
“We are asking businesses to take a common sense approach to this and to follow the governor’s directive,” said Neil Weaver, executive deputy secretary for the Department of Community and Economic Development. “The governor does not believe that [enforcement] is the best use of our public safety resources.”
Weaver’s comments echo Gov. Tom Wolf’s sentiments expressed Monday when he recommended all nonessential businesses close for two weeks to encourage social distancing and mitigate potential strain on the healthcare system – called “flattening the curve.”
So far, 96 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and the state said its becoming more difficult to track the source of each infection as the caseload grows. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday evidence for community spread is mounting, though it is not yet at a sustained level. She said the state will likely see an upswing in cases beginning next week.
In the meantime, public officials hope social distancing will slow the virus's spread. Nationwide, the federal Centers for Disease Control said 4,226 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 75 have died.
"This has to be self-enforced,” Wolf said Monday. “This is not the government mandating everything. This is your public officials telling you what the right way to handle this public health crisis is.”
The DCED defines nonessential businesses as public-facing industries that include entertainment, hospitality, and recreation facilities, including but not limited to community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities; hair salons and barber shops, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations.
The administration said Monday it will also apply for federal dollars that would help fund capital loans made available for the state’s small businesses financially impacted by the epidemic.
“We understand that businesses are an economic driver throughout Pennsylvania, and a temporary closure will be a financial and community disruptor,” DCED Secretary Dennis Davin said. “DCED is committed to working with the business community to provide helpful resources for financial assistance.”
Chambersburg Mayor Walt Biestch said, however, Wolf lacks the authority to determine which businesses are essential and which are not. He encouraged owners to consider the impact a two-week shutdown would have on their operations before complying with the request.
“My advice to all businesses is to evaluate the impact on the community and your employees, by your business remaining open during this time,” he told WHTM on Tuesday. He agreed that restaurants and bars – regulated by the Department of Health – should follow orders to suspend dine-in service.
Philadelphia city officials, however, said they may force businesses to close if they ignore the municipal shut down order issued just hours before Wolf’s statewide announcement Monday.
House Republican leaders said Wolf’s announcement blindsided business owners and lacked clarity, leading to mischaracterized news media reports about who will close over the next two weeks.
“We agree this is a time to limit exposure to large groups of people, but if you, or a business owner you know, wishes to remain in business, it is their right to do so,” the leaders said in a joint statement Monday.
In a news release issued late Monday, Wolf said he is “relying on businesses to act now” before the state “finds it necessary to compel closures under the law for the interest of public health, including section 7301 of the Emergency Management Services Code.”