(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s per-capita rate of long-range bonded debt is less than the national average, according to a newly released analysis. But figures elsewhere continue to portray the weight of the state’s debt burden.
In its annual report, the American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, ranked Pennsylvania No. 17 in its roundup, noting the per-person burden for bonded debt stood at $2,088, based on data reported through Dec. 31, 2020.
The national per-capita debt burden, according to the analysis, is $3,800 per person, according to ALEC researchers.
In a bigger picture sense, however, Pennsylvania’s showing in the analysis had differing results. Without total state population factored into the mix, Pennsylvania ranked No. 36.
At the end of last year, Pennsylvania’s total bond obligations clocked in at $26.7 billion, compared to top-finisher Wyoming’s $38.9 million in outstanding bonded debt and bottom-place California’s $209.2 billion.
Another metric that ranked Pennsylvania on the high end of the debt spectrum is the amount the state holds in general obligation bond liabilities.
Pennsylvania currently has $15.97 billion in the category of debt, which cannot be defaulted on and must be repaid. The state ranked No. 43 for the amount it holds in liabilities. Eleven states current have no such liabilities on their books, and No. 50 California holds $123.2 billion in liabilities.
While a face-value comparison of each state’s bonded debt oftentimes coincides with disparities in population size, ALEC researchers say legislators across the country can look at policies to control the amount of debt taken out. The Virginia-based organization advocates for fiscal reform in the government sector.
“Many states are continuing to use bonds to increase government spending and pass the buck to future generations of taxpayers,” Jonathan Williams, ALEC chief economist and executive vice president of policy, said in a statement.
Williams pointed to states such as Indiana and Nebraska – which placed No. 2 and No. 3, respectively – in the per-capita ranking for having laws in place that limit debt borrowing. Indiana’s per-person debt burden currently stands at $200, while Nebraska’s is $667 per person.
“Fortunately, states like Indiana and Nebraska have constitutional amendments to keep debt limits relatively low and provide valuable lessons for policymakers in states suffering from significant debt burdens,” Williams said.
Other organizations, such as the Harrisburg-based free market think tank the Commonwealth Foundation, have also taken a look at Pennsylvania’s debt picture and have shined a spotlight on other areas of concern on the expense side of the ledger.
In a report issued a year ago on the condition of Pennsylvania’s total public credit picture – including, but not limited to bonded debt obligations – researcher Andrew Abramczyk pointed out unfunded pension liabilities are a continued weight on the state’s finances.
“To start reducing the debt, state government should institute a borrowing moratorium at all public entities, except the main government and the turnpike, simplify the state’s elaborate financial structure and pursue comprehensive pension reform,” Abramczyk said.
Abramczyk added, “Prudent asset sales and privatization should also be considered.”
In its latest analysis, ALEC researchers said all states across the country have bonded debt burdens in excess of $1.25 trillion, equating to an annual obligation of $3,800 per person.