(The Center Square) – Mining, educational services and several other industries that are cornerstones of Pennsylvania’s economy took financial hits from COVID-19 lockdowns, a recently released study suggests.
Researchers with personal finance website WalletHub recently delved into the state-by-state economic impacts of COVID-19, three months after officials ordered closures touted as mitigating the disease’s spread.
Across the U.S., Pennsylvania ranked No. 17, in terms of the impact COVID-19 lockdowns had on the state’s gross domestic product, according to the analysis. WalletHub researchers looked at a number of the most vulnerable industries, including food service, arts and entertainment, retail and real estate.
The state’s GDP ranked No. 1 in the educational services category and No. 11 in the area of mining, quarries, oil and gas. The state’s GDP, according to the analysis, also was impacted in arts and entertainment, No. 14, and real estate, No. 28.
The analysis also delved into how much of each state’s employment goes into the most heavily impacted industries from the pandemic.
In Pennsylvania, the largest share of employment from highly affected industries went toward advertising, public relations and related services, which WalletHub researchers ranked No. 12. Following close behind was oil and gas extraction, where the state’s employment ranked No. 13.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s lockdown orders have been controversial since they were first implemented three months ago as COVID-19 began spreading. Questions of what has and has not constituted an essential business have frequently been raised.
But Wolf has frequently touted the science-backed approach his administration has taken in conjunction with the phased county-by-county reopenings in his Process to Reopen PA plan.
In a recent news release, Wolf said his administration continues to implement Process to Reopen PA in a methodical fashion, advancing different counties and regions to different reopening phases as new information becomes available.
“Pennsylvania’s measured, phased process to reopen is successful because of its cautious approach that includes factors relying on science, the advice of health experts and that asks everyone to do something as simple as wearing a mask when inside or around others outside the home,” Wolf said in the June 12 statement. “We will continue to move forward cautiously.”
But lawmakers and industry leaders have continued to weigh in on the policies, expressing concern with the impact the remaining lockdowns have on areas of the state’s economy.
In a June 16 news release, state Sen. David Argall, R-Berks, said Wolf’s orders have dealt economic blows in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
“We certainly have all seen the devastating effects this shutdown has had on our friends and neighbors, employees, employers and the communities that host these businesses and nonprofits all over Pennsylvania,” Argall said in a statement.
He continued, “We have been told that some of these employers will take years to financially recover, and some, unfortunately, have no choice but to close their workplaces, even after being in operation for decades and decades.”
In the WalletHub study, Florida’s economy was ranked the most exposed to the coronavirus, while North Dakota was considered the least exposed.