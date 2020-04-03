Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

A person walks past a closed craft store March 17, 2020, in Havertown, Pa. Concerns about the new coronavirus have led to the temporary closure of many businesses and schools across the region.

 Matt Slocum/AP Photo

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s new $100 million relief fund for small businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic is already exhausted, officials said this week.

The COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program (CWCA) provided loans up to $100,000 to businesses with 100 or fewer employees to cover operational costs in the three months prior to the statewide shutdown order implemented March 23. 

As of Tuesday, nearly 900 applicants had requested more than $75 million in relief, said Dominique Lockett, spokesperson for the Department of Community and Economic Development. 

She encouraged small businesses apply for federal disaster loans administered through the Small Business Administration, instead. The program offers loans up to $2 million with a 3.75 percent interest rate for small businesses and a 2.75 interest rate for nonprofits.

Staff Reporter

Christen Smith follows Pennsylvania's General Assembly for The Center Square. She is an award-winning reporter with more than a decade of experience covering state and national policy issues for niche publications and local newsrooms alike.