(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania officials issued warnings to 150 restaurants Monday for violating pandemic-related health orders.
In a news release, the Department of Agriculture revealed the establishments received letters addressing the violations for ignoring the universal masking mandate, social distancing requirements and capacity limits between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13. The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement also identified 11 pending violations for bars and restaurants not complying with the Department of Health’s orders, bringing the total to more than 400 since July 1.
“Restaurants that are violating the law are endangering public health through activities that pose significant risk for spreading the virus at a time when hospitals are near or exceeding their capacity to treat infected patients,” the department said.
More than 6,200 residents remain hospitalized for COVID-19, doubling the rate seen during the pandemic’s first wave in March and April. The rising wave of infection spawned a new round of restrictions on indoor dining, bars, casinos, gyms and other gathering spots through Jan. 4, 2021.
This time, however, defiance against the orders – from business owners who say they are unable to withstand another shutdown – has become more widespread. Multiple departments within Gov. Tom Wolf's administration have taken steps to field complaints and issue warnings to noncompliant businesses.
The Department of Labor and Industry noted that it redirected staff to help the Department of Health with COVID-19 complaints. Of the 124 complaints received between Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, 89 came after businesses violated multiple aspects of the virus mitigation orders. Others were filed because workers showed up sick, didn’t wear masks, couldn’t telework or the company itself lacked any COVID-19 protocols at all.
House Labor and Industry Committee Majority Chairman Jim Cox, R-Berks, criticized the effort as misguided, especially given the backlog in unemployment benefits that plagued the department earlier this year. Residents seeking jobless benefits spiked in recent weeks, though the statistics still pale in comparison to the onset of the pandemic in March.
“We were told there essentially was an all-hands-on-deck mentality at the department to help these people who are still waiting on their unemployment checks,” Cox said. “Now we’re learning the department is focusing time and resources on enforcing the COVID-19 orders put in place by the governor and secretary of the Department of Health.”
The administration has defended its efforts as crucial to keeping virus patients from overwhelming intensive care units and hospital staff. With total cases racing toward 550,000 – half of which have only been diagnosed within the past six weeks – Wolf has called the situation "dire" and urged compliance.
“It’s worse than it was in the spring [when] we had to flatten the curve,” he said.