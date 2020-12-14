In this file photo from Dec. 19, 2016, elector Robert Gleason certifies the results during Pennsylvania's 58th Electoral College at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. In 2016, the 20 unbound Electoral College members from Pennsylvania gathered in Harrisburg for Republican President-elect Donald Trump under pressure from Democrats to flip their vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton. This year, the 20 unbound Electoral College members from Pennsylvania will gather Monday in Harrisburg for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, amid efforts by Trump to reverse the election result.