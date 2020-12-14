(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Republican electors cast 20 “conditional” votes for President Donald Trump on Monday amid pending legal challenges.
The statewide GOP party revealed the move while Democratic electors convened in Harrisburg to award former Vice President Joe Biden the state’s 20 electoral votes after he defeated Trump by roughly 81,000 ballots.
“We took this procedural vote to preserve any legal claims that may be presented going forward” said Bernie Comfort, Pennsylvania chair of the Trump campaign. “This was in no way an effort to usurp or contest the will of the Pennsylvania voters.”
Comfort pointed to similar actions taken by Democratic Party electors in Hawaii during the 1960 presidential election. With legal challenges unresolved, the electors cast a conditional vote for John F. Kennedy – despite Richard Nixon’s declared victory there – “to preserve their intent in the event of future favorable legal outcomes.”
Attorney General Josh Shapiro described the move as a “charade” during an interview Monday with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Shapiro served as one of the state’s Democratic electors.
“These 20 electoral votes that were cast today for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will stand and they will be sworn in as the president and vice president on January 20th,” he said. “Period, end of sentence.”
“If these enablers want to continue to suck up to the sitting president of the United States to score points, I suppose they can do it, but it will have absolutely no legal effect or bearing on the outcome," he added.
Shapiro went on to describe a “sickness” within the Republican Party, saying it had become overrun with “Trump enablers and sycophants.”
“Once the dust settles here, once soon-to-be-President Biden is inaugurated, then I think we need to have an honest conversation about whether we need to reform the electoral college process,” he said.
Multiple legal challenges filed against the state alleging fraud have been dismissed for lack of evidence. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid from Texas that challenged the validity of the results in four swing states, Pennsylvania chief among them, after determining Texas did not have standing to interfere in other states' election processes.