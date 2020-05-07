(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf extended protections for renters and homeowners falling behind on payments during the coronavirus pandemic an extra 60 days.
Wolf signed an executive order Thursday that halts foreclosures and evictions through July 10 after the state Supreme Court suspended such actions through at least May 11.
"At a time when people need to stay home to protect their heath, they should not have to worry about losing their homes,” he said. "Ensuring that people can remain in their homes will help them to better protect their loved ones.”
The governor’s state-imposed economic shutdown left another 97,000 residents out of work this week, bringing Pennsylvania’s total jobless claims since March 14 to more than 1.7 million.
Although 24 counties will see some pandemic restrictions lifted on Friday, widespread unemployment will likely continue.
“We know it's critical for public health, and for our economic recovery, that people stay in their homes during this emergency," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. "This order gives people struggling with lost income something they can count on – a roof over their heads."