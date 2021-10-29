(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the state is “ready” to begin vaccinating kids under age 12 against COVID-19.
The governor made the comments in response to the Biden administration’s plan to operationalize COVID-19 vaccinations for about 29 million children ages 5-11. Emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration is anticipated by early next week.
The Biden administration’s plan includes working with state and local leaders to mobilize an effort across public and private sectors to ensure the supply, sites, and support is available to get children vaccinated.
“This plan furthers their support to states and confirms their commitment to ensuring this rollout is done properly,” Wolf said. “We are ready in Pennsylvania. Vaccine providers are prepared to safely vaccinate our children, and to protect them against this deadly virus.”
As of Oct. 20, 70.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania is ranked sixth for first doses administered nationwide.