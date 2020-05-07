Pennsylvania came in 40th highest in a new study by the WalletHub website that shows which states’ tourism industries have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic, based on two key dimensions.
The state earned a total score of 37.32 in the study by the personal finances website, with the maximum score set at 100. In the “State Dependency on Travel & Tourism” category, the state received a rank of 42nd, and in the “State Aggressiveness Against Coronavirus” rank, the state earned the rank of 24th.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia were ranked in the WalletHub analysis.
As many as 5.9 million American jobs may be lost through the end of April as the result of virus-related shut-down orders, according to an analysis from the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. But stimulus money provided to employees and businesses by the federal government may help to blunt that impact, WalletHub reported.
Within the two main tourism dimensions examined by the website, researchers made their rankings using 10 different metrics, including the share of travel-related employment within the state and how much tourism contributes to the state’s gross domestic product.
---
States Whose Tourism Industries Are Affected Most by Covid-19
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|"State Dependency on Travel & Tourism Industry" Rank
|"State Aggressiveness Against Coronavirus" Rank
|1
|Hawaii
|81.38
|1
|2
|2
|Montana
|67.75
|3
|10
|3
|Nevada
|66.92
|2
|41
|4
|Vermont
|64.60
|5
|5
|5
|Massachusetts
|61.38
|11
|4
|6
|Florida
|60.77
|4
|29
|7
|New Hampshire
|59.64
|6
|18
|8
|District of Columbia
|59.50
|7
|15
|9
|New York
|59.33
|8
|14
|10
|California
|56.88
|10
|23
|11
|Maine
|56.70
|15
|8
|12
|Rhode Island
|56.56
|16
|3
|13
|Connecticut
|55.25
|12
|21
|14
|Alaska
|55.16
|17
|1
|15
|Wyoming
|54.45
|9
|45
|16
|New Mexico
|53.49
|14
|12
|17
|Maryland
|52.85
|21
|6
|18
|Colorado
|52.52
|13
|36
|19
|Arizona
|49.25
|18
|24
|20
|Idaho
|48.38
|19
|29
|21
|Washington
|47.89
|22
|17
|22
|Tennessee
|47.66
|20
|33
|23
|Delaware
|46.95
|34
|7
|24
|Illinois
|45.89
|23
|28
|25
|Oregon
|45.45
|24
|31
|26
|South Carolina
|44.70
|25
|34
|27
|Louisiana
|44.68
|27
|22
|28
|Georgia
|43.78
|28
|35
|29
|Virginia
|43.04
|29
|38
|30
|Texas
|42.97
|31
|27
|31
|New Jersey
|42.56
|33
|16
|32
|Utah
|41.48
|32
|43
|33
|West Virginia
|40.91
|38
|13
|34
|Missouri
|40.74
|35
|37
|35
|North Carolina
|39.95
|36
|39
|36
|Kansas
|39.33
|39
|19
|37
|Kentucky
|38.73
|48
|11
|38
|Ohio
|38.07
|51
|9
|39
|Michigan
|37.65
|41
|40
|40
|Pennsylvania
|37.32
|42
|24
|41
|Minnesota
|36.85
|44
|20
|42
|North Dakota
|35.86
|30
|47
|43
|South Dakota
|35.74
|26
|51
|44
|Mississippi
|34.32
|46
|42
|45
|Indiana
|34.00
|49
|26
|46
|Wisconsin
|33.59
|50
|32
|47
|Alabama
|33.35
|47
|43
|48
|Nebraska
|31.30
|37
|50
|49
|Oklahoma
|30.89
|43
|46
|50
|Iowa
|30.42
|40
|48
|51
|Arkansas
|26.83
|45
|49
Source: WalletHub.com