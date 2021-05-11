Pennsylvania finished 26th in a new study by the WalletHub website on whether residents of the 50 states are getting the most bang for the buck for their tax dollars.

The analysis, which noted that the taxpayer return on investment (ROI) is not uniform across the country, assigned each state a rank for total taxes paid per capita and an overall government services rank. From that information, WalletHub ranked each state on how efficient it was in spending state taxpayer revenue.

Pennsylvania was ranked 27th on taxes paid per capita and 24th on the quality of its government services. The government services rank was based on efficiency of public services provided in the areas of health, education, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution, according to WalletHub.

Though federal income taxes are consistent nationwide, some states receive more federal funds than others, and COVID-19 financial relief varies sharply among the states, the study concluded.

Tax Dollar Return on Investment, State by State

‘Taxpayer ROI’ Rank (1=Best)State‘Total Taxes Paid per Capita’ Rank‘Overall Government Services’ Rank
1New Hampshire29
2Florida130
3South Dakota621
4Virginia233
5Missouri338
6Ohio1226
7Texas735
8Georgia934
9Nebraska2412
10Tennessee441
11Colorado1527
12Kentucky1823
13Iowa328
14Wisconsin336
15Indiana2218
16Idaho1925
17Utah367
18South Carolina546
19Maine3013
20North Carolina1732
21Montana2028
22Rhode Island3116
23Michigan2131
24Alabama845
25Illinois2922
26Pennsylvania2724
27Arizona1343
28Wyoming3814
29Maryland4010
30Oklahoma1442
31Washington3920
32Kansas3529
33Minnesota471
34Alaska1048
35Oregon2836
36Massachusetts4211
37West Virginia2539
38New Jersey4115
39Mississippi1647
40Connecticut465
41Vermont482
42Louisiana1150
43Arkansas3440
44New York4319
45Nevada2644
46Delaware4417
47North Dakota504
48New Mexico3749
49California4537
50Hawaii4933

Source: WalletHub.com

