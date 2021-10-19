(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania senators agreed Tuesday to send a bill that reforms punishments for probation violations to the chamber floor.
Senate Bill 913 advanced out of the Judiciary Committee on a unanimous vote. The proposal makes probation violation punishments uniform across the state and reconsiders incarceration as punishment for minor infractions.
“Probation is supposed to be a pathway out of the criminal justice system,” said Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington. “Instead, our state is adding more and more people to the community supervision, and they are getting stuck there.”
Bartolotta and her co-sponsors, Sens. Tony Williams, D-Philadelphia, and Lisa Baker, R-Dallas, said the measure will prevent residents from returning to jail over “technical violations” of probation. These infractions include things like crossing county lines for a legitimate reason or being unable to leave work to meet with a probation officer, Williams said.
“All things that we consider to be productive in terms of society are things that will get you sent back to jail in some counties and in some counties not,” he said.
The Senate unanimously approved a near identical measure during the last legislative session, Baker said.
“What is being proposed – greater fairness in the process, eliminating excessive incarceration, giving individuals a more reliable second chance to get their lives right, offering taxpayers a break from ever-rising state correctional costs – are necessary and well-considered changes,” she said. “Probation reform does not equate to abandoning our commitment to safety in our neighborhoods."
Bartolotta clarified that the bill doesn't get rid of penalties for violations, entirely, however.
"They would punished in a different way, instead of locking someone up," she said. "These are things that need to be addressed. We can address technical violations in and of themselves that would never put someone in a cell."
With more than 300,000 residents are on parole or probation, Pennsylvania's community supervision population is the second highest in the nation, according to the ACLU. It's also home to the highest incarcerated population in the Northeast.
“This legislation will immediately improve the lives of many Pennsylvanians trapped in an inequitable probation system,” Williams said. “No single piece of legislation is perfect, such is the democratic art of compromise and negotiation, but the protections and incentives in this bill will result in more fair and just community supervision that truly enhances public safety.”