(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of State announced recently that professional licensing waivers issued under the COVID-19 disaster declaration will begin to expire in the coming weeks.
Almost 100 waivers issued to temporarily ease regulations to extended temporary practice permits and expanded scopes of practice for certain health professions, expedite reactivations to allow retired licensees to join pandemic response efforts more easily, and allow emergency temporary licenses for out-of-state practitioners who wished to help in Pennsylvania will expire on Sept. 30, 2021, unless terminated sooner.
Some licensing waivers will begin to expire as soon as Aug. 17.
Individuals impacted by these waivers are urged to return to compliance as soon as possible. Legislative action is necessary to extend any waivers beyond Sept. 30.
"The COVID-19 disaster declaration allowed us to mobilize our licensees to respond to this crisis while protecting the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians," Professional and Occupational Affairs Commissioner Kalonji Johnson said in a news release. "With the end of the disaster declaration, licensees must go back to practicing and learning as they did pre-pandemic."