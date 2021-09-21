(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania House lawmakers voted Tuesday to extend a statewide disaster declaration for storm damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed the 21-day declaration on Aug. 31. It’s set to expire this week, unless both chambers of the General Assembly agree to an extension, which appears likely.
“Tropical Storm Ida had a serious impact on many communities across Pennsylvania,” said House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte. “As that extensive recovery effort continues, renewing the disaster declaration is clearly necessary.”
Ida dumped up to 6.5 inches of rain in some parts of the state earlier this month, triggering widespread flooding and sporadic tornadoes that killed four people in Montgomery and Bucks counties. The administration estimated collective storm damage totals $117 million so far.
The administration also secured a federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden on Sept. 10. It provided additional funding to individuals and nonprofits in need of recovery aid.
House Resolution 139 was referred to the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee on Tuesday where it awaits consideration.
If approved in the upper chamber, it will be the first disaster declaration renewed beyond 21 days since voters agreed to limit the governor's emergency powers in May.