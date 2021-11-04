(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined educators and students at Hess Farm to celebrate the state’s “promising” future that is being secured by Gov. Tom Wolf’s $106 million investment in the industry.
The 150-year-old Hess Farm was the third stop on Redding’s Food Fuels PA tour. Farm owners Jeff and Cindy Harding received a $7,500 Pennsylvania Farm Bill Farm Vitality Grant to help their farm as it transitions into the hands of their children.
The Farm Vitality Grant Program is one of five grant programs created under Wolf’s 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Bill designed to support the strength and future of the industry.
The Wolf administration has taken steps to secure the industry’s sustainable growth by increasing investments in agricultural and animal research from $787,000 annually to $2.2 million annually for a total investment of $13.7 million.
With Pennsylvania’s agricultural future dependent on today’s youth, Wolf said he established the Commission for Agricultural Education Excellence with a yearly budget of $250,000 to develop a statewide plan to improve educational opportunities and programming.
The $54.6 million invested in the Penn State Agricultural Research and Extension will support individuals, communities and help the industry solve problems in Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
The Department of Agriculture dedicated $40 million toward preserving productive farmland to ensure accessibility to food for the 13 million Pennsylvanians and others around the world that rely on the Commonwealth’s agricultural products.
Since taking office in 2015, Wolf increased the Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation program by more than 132% with a $254 million total investment, preserving more than 100,000 acres of farmland.
“The recent breakdowns in our food supply chain are a stark reminder we must never take agriculture for granted,” said Tracy Hoover, associate dean for undergraduate education at the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences. “Pennsylvania agriculture is facing incredible challenges, and, as in the past, we will continue to work together building resilience through research and education.”