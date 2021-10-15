(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board recently approved about $1.9 million in grants to support the Pennsylvania-made wine and beer industries through projects aiming to increase production, promotion, marketing and research.
The grants will go to seven beer projects recommended for approval to the board by the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board and eight wine projects recommended by the Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Board.
“Pennsylvania industries have to adopt new ways of doing business in the COVID-19 world, and these grants will provide substantial funding to help two vital parts of our agricultural community not only explore ways of improving production methods, but also boost marketing efforts that reach beyond our borders,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release.
Act 39 of 2016 created the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board and expanded the Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Board and authorized the PLCB to approve up to $1 million annually for research and promotion for both.