(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced that $1 million in 2021 Small Business Advantage Grant funding will be available for small businesses and farmers who want to improve their operations through energy efficiency, pollution reduction and natural resource protection.
Small businesses or farmers with 100 or fewer full-time employees can receive grant funding for HVAC and boiler upgrades, high-efficiency LED lighting, solvent recovery and waste recycling systems, auxiliary power units that eliminate truck engine idling, and other projects that reduce energy use. The funding can also apply to streambank buffers, fencing to keep livestock out of streams, and other projects that reduce pollution in local water sources and manage stormwater runoff.
“Many small business owners with an innovative mindset see the economic opportunity in energy efficiency and sustainability,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a news release. "DEP is committed to assisting small business owners and small farmers in Pennsylvania who want to improve their operations, reduce operating costs, and increase profitability, while helping to improve the natural resources all Pennsylvanians depend on."