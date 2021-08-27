(The Center Square) – The state of Pennsylvania is making $20 million in relief funding available to help hair care and image professionals bounce back from the pandemic.
“Businesses suffered mightily during the course of the pandemic,” State Rep. Lee James, R-Venango/Butler, said in a news release touting the availability of the funds. “Salons and barber shops are significant in the well-being of a functioning local economy.”
According to the Department of Community and Economic Development, businesses that applied for last year’s $225 million grant program but did not receive assistance will be eligible for the funding.
“My colleagues and I take great pride in supporting recovery efforts within Pennsylvania,” James said. “I am happy to see this funding become available to businesses in the hair care industry who desperately need it. If you are a small business in the salon industry, who applied last year for the Small Business Assistance Program, contact your local Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Network to check your status.”