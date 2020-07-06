Pennsylvania boosts child care funding in face of stifled attendance
Pennsylvania officials said Monday the state will infuse an additional $169 million into child care centers over the coming months as facilities struggle with stifled attendance and mounting responsibilities.
The extra money follows a $51 million appropriation from the CARES Act distributed last month – federal coronavirus aid that at least 100 centers forfeited after being unable to open safely amid the ongoing pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf said.
“This will help day care providers bridge the gap until their client base returns, whenever that is,” he said during a news conference at PSECU headquarters’ day care center in Harrisburg. “It will also help them with any increased costs that have been incurred due to the pandemic – things like cleaning and sanitization, which will help keep the 386,000 children who attend our licensed child care facilities safe, as well as the workers who do so much to care for them.”
Some 65 facilities have shut their doors permanently since closing for the pandemic in March, Wolf said. The latest round of funding includes a second $53 million share of CARES Act relief and $116 million from Act 24.
“The past four months have underscored both the necessity of child care and how quickly challenging circumstances like this pandemic can completely change the way this critical public good operates," said Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller.
The DHS Office of Child Development and Early Learning licenses more than 7,000 child care facilities across the state.
Nursing home deaths drop slightly
The Department of Health revised the number of COVID-19 fatalities reported in nursing homes downward last month as it applies a new standard for determining cause of death.
The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported that seven nursing homes decreased their total death count in a report released by the state June 23. The department told the newspaper that some of the revisions follow a decision – based on guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – to reclassify causes of death for patients who tested positive for COVID-19, but recovered before dying.
The CDC, however, disagrees with using recovered status in determining causes of death. Instead, its guidance from April says that “When reporting cause of death on a death certificate, use any information available, such as medical history, medical records, laboratory tests, an autopsy report, or other sources of relevant information. Similar to many other diagnoses, a cause-of-death statement is an informed medical opinion that should be based on sound medical judgment drawn from clinical training and experience, as well as knowledge of current disease states and local trends.”
Allegheny County COVID-19 outbreak worsening
Nearly half of the new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Pennsylvania on Monday came out of Allegheny County, the Department of Health.
The region has reported an “alarming” uptick in positive test rates over the last few weeks, prompting county officials to issue stay at home orders and implement a one-week shut down of bars, restaurants and casinos as of July 3.
The county reported an additional 218 cases overnight. Statewide, 450 new cases were diagnosed on Monday, bringing the total to more than 90,000. Deaths tallied 6,754 – with more than 68 percent attributed to nursing homes and personal care facilities.
– The Center Square