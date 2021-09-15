(The Center Square) – Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced that the final round of payments, totaling $5 million, under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program have been sent to 72 qualifying municipalities in Pennsylvania.
“The effects of the pandemic have impacted municipalities across the commonwealth,” Garrity said in a news release. "The nearly $500 million that has been distributed over the past 10 weeks will help communities respond to the challenges they’re facing. Municipalities have a great deal of flexibility in how to use these funds, and Treasury’s goal was to issue payments promptly so that municipalities can decide how to best meet their local needs. It has been a pleasure to work with Secretary Dennis Davin and his team at DCED."
The 2,445 Pennsylvania municipalities that received payments can use the funds to address negative economic impacts, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements.