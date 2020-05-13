(The Center Square) – State senators agreed unanimously Tuesday on a plan that allows restaurants and bars to sell takeout cocktails as the state’s economic shutdown shows few signs of easing.
House Bill 327 permits businesses with valid liquor licenses that lost a quarter or more of their monthly revenue as a result of pandemic restrictions to sell up to 64 ounces of alcohol to go in a single transaction.
Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, called the bill a “lifeline” to sinking businesses, noting that “every little bit counts.”
“These establishments were among the first businesses to either close or limit services as part of Governor Wolf’s business closure order to fight the spread of COVID-19, and have been told they will not be allowed to resume operations until their counties enter the green phase,” he said. “Business owners have been deprived of their operations and income, and are facing permanent closure, while many employees have lost their jobs.”
A National Restaurant Association study estimates that the state’s food service industry will lose more than $1.8 billion in sales in April, and 96 percent of operators have laid off or furloughed their staff since Gov. Tom Wolf issued shut down orders in March.
David Wojnar, vice president of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, said the bill would help fill the gap left by the statewide shuttering of liquor stores – some of which have been allowed to reopen on a limited basis in phase yellow mitigation zones.
“The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit during COVID-19 The opportunity for Pennsylvania’s restaurants to sell cocktails to-go will be a valuable economic lifeline during this pandemic,” he said. “This critical revenue stream will help support struggling hospitality industry workers, while providing adult consumers with the convenience of enjoying their favorite restaurant’s specialty cocktail in the comfort of their home.”
Lyndsay Kensinger, a Wolf spokesperson, said the administration is reviewing the bill.