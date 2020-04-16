(The Center Square) – Two national trade groups urged Pennsylvania officials on Thursday to reconsider upcoming price hikes at 600 state-run liquor stores scheduled for August.
The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) and the American Distilled Spirits Alliance (ADSA) sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Chairman Tim Holden asking him to postpone amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The groups say the COVID-19 outbreak and Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 17 decision to shutter state-run stores has resulted in a $16 million weekly hit to state tax revenues.
“In our view, there couldn’t be a worse time to raise prices on Pennsylvania consumers,” DISCUS CEO Chris Swonger and ADSA President Matt Dogali said. “It would be incredibly misguided to increase prices on spirits products now to make up for that shortfall.”
Rep. Jesse Topper, whose House Bill 1512 would repeal the PLCB’s flexible pricing authority, said the agency shouldn’t be able to increase prices “without any checks from the people’s representatives.”
“Now, the agency wants to increase prices on top of store closures and the negative impacts of COVID-19,” he said. “The current crisis has only exacerbated the problems caused by flexible pricing, and the need for repeal is only more prevalent.”
PLCB spokesperson Elizabeth Brassell said the decision to raise prices is not yet final and described the letter as an "inappropriate and irresponsible" misrepresentation of the facts.
"The truth is that the PLCB reached out to suppliers in March to invite their participation in cost negotiations relative to roughly 400 items, out of thousands of products sold by the PLCB," she said. "These are ongoing discussions between the PLCB and its individual suppliers, conversations DISCUS is not privy to."
Brassell said the groups' own members continue to propose price increases to the agency. The PLCB approved 53 such price hikes at its public meeting Wednesday that she said resulted from rising supplier product acquisition costs.
"In pricing its products, the PLCB remains committed to two goals," Brassell said. "First, to provide a wide selection of products that deliver value, variety and quality at fair and competitive prices, and second, as a state-run enterprise responsible significant contributions to the Commonwealth’s General Fund, to maximize revenue for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians."