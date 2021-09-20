(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Polinchock, R-Bucks, has introduced legislation that would permit real estate schools to cater to remote students by livestreaming classes.
The Real Estate Licensing and Registration Act, Act 9 of 1980, would be amended to allow remote learning to be used in the required the 75 hours of class for new licensees and 14 hours of class for license renewal every two years.
“Our real estate professionals, like so many, have seen the worst of COVID-19 mitigation orders and shutdowns last year, ultimately obstructing them from performing their jobs and placing families in homes,” Polinchock said in a news release. “Offering courses remotely is a simple solution in helping our real estate professionals, and those wanting to become real estate professionals, serve our communities safely and without roadblocks. Schooling is a vital piece of Pennsylvania’s real estate business, it’s important we make it possible for all in the field or who are looking to join.”
House Bill 1849 is awaiting action in the House Professional Licensure Committee.