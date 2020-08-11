(The Center Square) – In the aftermath of the governor’s recent comments putting the state of the fall athletic season in limbo, two Pennsylvania lawmakers are introducing bills that aim to make sure students won’t miss out on extracurricular activities unnecessarily.
Republican Reps. Mike Reese and Jesse Topper convened a handful of their colleagues Tuesday at the Capitol to unveil their legislation. Reese’s bill would put the decision for whether fall sports will take place in a given school district in the hands of the local school board, while Topper’s would allow students who are negatively impacted to get an extra year in school.
During the news conference to discuss the bills, Reese criticized Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for making an apparently off-the-cuff announcement last week that schools should hold off on any sports activities until 2021.
Reese acknowledged that different parts of the state are facing different circumstances when it comes to deciding if it’s safe to move forward with sports, and he said allowing local decisions would account for this.
“This is not a novel concept,” he said. “This is the actual premise the governor used to open up our schools in the fall. He turned it over a few months ago to our local school districts and said, ‘Look, you're the professionals. Figure out what works for your community. And then come up with that plan, submit it and move forward.’ Sports should be no different.”
Topper’s bill aims to provide recourse for those districts where the local transmission of coronavirus may be too high to safely hold sporting events or other extracurricular activities.
“I firmly believe that schools need to reopen with face to face instruction as much as possible, and with extracurricular opportunities that involve sports, music, science and other clubs and activities available to these students,” he said. “And let me be very clear. If these options are not available to our students and our families, then we no longer have the ability to call that public education.”
Reese said that their bills had the support of House Education Committee Chairman Curt Sonney, who signed on as a co-sponsor, and recently elevated House Majority Kerry Benninghoff was on hand to provide his backing as well.
Benninghoff also echoed the criticisms of Wolf’s unexpected remarks.
“Last week, without any justification or data, as was said earlier, the governor issued a strong recommendation that effectively canceled all the school or club sports until January ‘21, with very little data support that,” Benninghoff said. “Even as [recently] as yesterday, [Health] Secretary [Rachel] Levine said that there is no real granular data that led to these decisions. That's very hard for us to go back and try to sell to our constituents who look forward to these opportunities and these family gatherings.”
Topper said that many of the concepts in the bills had already been discussed in Education Committee hearings, meaning he expected them to move quickly to the floor of the House of Representatives.
“This is not just about sports, it's really about our society,” he said. “And this is a critical element in our society, not just the athletics but also the same kids who are in band, or the same kids who are in the science club after school. These are structures that are very important. They provide opportunities for these kids to excel.”