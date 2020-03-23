(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature appear close to an agreement that would delay the state’s April 28 primary election until early June, sources said Monday.
While no official agreement has yet to be reached, the House State Government Committee will meet Monday afternoon to advance Senate Bill 422, a proposal to establish the Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board.
Mike Straub, spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus, said the brief meeting will serve a procedural purpose only: it will advance the bill to the chamber floor, where lawmakers could amend it Tuesday with language delaying the primary election. He said moving the bill this way – rather than “gutting and replacing” in committee – will shave days off the process, allowing lawmakers to send it to the Senate for concurrence by Wednesday.
Senate sources confirm that delay talks are active. Gov Tom Wolf said during a news conference Sunday evening “no agreement had been reached,” though he acknowledged postponing the election appeared to be in the public’s best interest as cases of novel coronavirus compound across the state.
As of Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed 644 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and four have died.
“I think that members of the Legislature understand that counties have been asking for a postponement,” Wolf said. “It’s hard to train poll workers who are reluctant to come in for training. We’ve had robust conversation but not an agreement at this point.”