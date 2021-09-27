(The Center Square) – In honor of September, National Suicide Prevention month, Pennsylvania state Sen. John Kane, D-Chester, has introduced legislation aimed at reducing suicide deaths in Pennsylvania by giving residents the option to reduce their own access to firearms.
Senate Bill 816 would create a voluntary Do-Not-Sell Firearm Registry. Individuals would confidentially add their name to a federal and state background check system that would prevent them from purchasing a firearm.
Studies have shown that delaying the purchase of a firearm reduces suicides without increasing suicide by other means.
The registry is modeled after similar legislation in Utah, Washington and Virginia.
“Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States,” Kane said in a news release. “I’ve lost members of my union to suicide. I’ve lost loved ones to suicide. And I know we need to be doing more to prevent death by suicide here in Pennsylvania. This Do-Not-Sell Registry is a step towards that.”
Kane's bill is awaiting action by the Senate Judiciary Committee.