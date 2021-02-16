(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's House and Senate Appropriations Committees are holding a series of hearings through from mid-February to late April as part of the process to establish the next state budget.

Lawmakers from both parties will have opportunities to talk to department heads and key officials from across nearly all aspects of state government as they prepare a spending plan for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

In May and June, Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative leaders will attempt to negotiate a budget plan behind closed doors; if the negotiations are fruitful, lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate will be presented with a completed budget bill to approve before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, 2021.

Check back here throughout February, March and April for The Center Square's coverage of these budget hearings.

HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE

Tuesday, February 16

3 p.m.: Department of Aging

Wednesday, February 17

10 a.m.: Department of Corrections

1 p.m.: Department of State

Thursday, February 18

10 a.m.: Department of Community & Economic Development

Monday, February 22

10 a.m.: Department of Environmental Protection

1 p.m.: Department of Health/Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs

Tuesday, February 23

10 a.m.: Department of Transportation

1 p.m.: Department of General Services

3 p.m.: Liquor Control Board/Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement

Wednesday, February 24

10 a.m.: Department of Agriculture

1 p.m. House: State-Related Universities

Monday, March 1

10 a.m.: Department of Education

3 p.m.: Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges

Tuesday, March 2

10 a.m.: Department of Labor & Industry

Wednesday, March 3

10 a.m.: Dept. of Human Services

Thursday, March 4

10 a.m.: Budget Secretary/Governor’s Executive Offices

SENATE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE

Monday, March 8

10 a.m.: Independent Fiscal Office

2 p.m.: Department of Revenue/Pennsylvania Lottery

Tuesday, March 9

10 a.m.: Department of Conservation & Natural Resources

2 p.m.: Department of Transportation

Wednesday, March 10

10 a.m.: Department of Human Services

Thursday, March 11

10 a.m.: Department of Environmental Protection

1:30 p.m.: Department of State

Thursday, March 18

10 a.m.: Department of Education

3 p.m.: Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education

Monday, March 22

10 a.m.: Department of Corrections/Board of Probation & Parole

2 p.m.: Department of Community & Economic Development

Tuesday, April 6

10 a.m.: State-Related Universities

1 p.m.: Department of Military & Veterans Affairs

3 p.m.: Pennsylvania Treasury Department

Wednesday, April 7

10 a.m.: Liquor Control Board

1 p.m.: Office of Attorney General

3 p.m.: Office of Auditor General

Thursday, April 8

10 a.m.: Department of Labor & Industry

2 p.m.: Department of Agriculture

Thursday, April 22

10 a.m.: Department of Health

2 p.m.: Budget Secretary/Governor's Executive Budget/Dept. of General Services