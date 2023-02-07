(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to clear the way for new solar technologies they say will lower utility bills, add income sources and create jobs.
Plans are underway to introduce a bill expanding the state’s current energy policies – allowing individuals, farmers, and businesses to tap into community solar projects in their areas.
Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-East Stroudsburg, plans on introducing legislation that creates a pathway for low- and moderate-income residents to benefit from the cost savings of solar energy without requiring large investments or system installations on their property.
Under current law, renters, or those who lack appropriate roof or land area for panels, are unable to take advantage of the cost savings derived from solar energy.
With rising utility rates and inflation at an all-time high, “it’s a simple fix that opens a new market sector in the energy industry…and provides a proven alternative,” Brown said in her co-sponsorship memo.
One of the perks of community solar is good land use, supporters say. Projects are not required to be on the property of the subscriber and can therefore be installed in underused areas, such as parking lots, brownfields or reclaimed mining lands.
For years, farmers in Pennsylvania, and the organizations that represent them, have been in favor of legislation allowing community solar projects, and they may benefit the most from them. Leasing plots of unused land to host projects, or opting into projects without taking acreage out of production would create potential income and savings for them.
During a recent hearing on energy access and affordability, Leslie Elder, vice president of political and regulatory affairs for Summit Ridge Energy, said that expanding current energy tax credits, seeking opportunities to maximize federal investments, and diversifying the state’s energy generation would drive cost savings to consumers.
She added that taking advantage of public-private partnerships for grid infrastructure investments would also “lower costs to consumers and create a more resilient grid.”
Elder cited a Penn State study estimating construction of new community solar facilities would generate $1.8 billion in economic activity and support 12,000 jobs in various sectors across the state.
Permitting issues need to be addressed, she said, but the biggest barrier to advancing these projects is the lack of legislation that enables use of the technology – as it is currently not legal in Pennsylvania.
Community solar projects, also called solar gardens, or farms, can range from several to hundreds of acres of land.
Programs differ by state and utility territory, but a simple explanation of how it works is, a developer installs and maintains the project using private capital, at no cost to taxpayers, and people in the service area have the option to subscribe for a fee.
When power is produced, it is sent to the existing grid and distributed to consumers as usual. The owner reports the output to the utility company, and the company applies credits to the subscriber’s bill.
It is estimated that subscribers save anywhere from 5% to 15% on their electric bills.
Similar legislation was introduced during prior legislative sessions but never advanced beyond committee votes.
Brown told The Center Square that with a new administration and changes to the General Assembly, all lawmakers in Harrisburg are looking forward to navigating the new dynamics.
She suggested that “skyrocketing energy costs may prompt movement for this initiative to offer consumers an alternative option.”
Community solar has been successfully implemented in 22 other states and the District of Columbia.
Pennsylvania is ranked 24th in the nation for solar use, and it accounts for 0.4% of its electricity. According to The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the state has enough solar installed to power 121,000 homes.
Brown said individuals and businesses who subscribe to a community solar project would see lower electric bills, but all consumers would benefit by the extra supply of energy added to the grid during peak demand periods.
In 2021, former Gov. Tom Wolf committed to supplying half of the state government’s electricity via solar energy starting in 2023.