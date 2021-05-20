(The Center Square) – State Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, is sponsoring legislation that would require PennDOT to resume full services at all travel sites across the state.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, all 20 travel sites have cut hours and eliminated various services. Clarion and West Kittanning are among the locations that are only processing photos for driver’s licenses, requiring residents to travel to Punxsutawney or Butler to take driving tests or conduct other vehicle services.
According to Rep. Oberlander, PennDOT has refused to release a timeline for when full services will resume at all travel sites.
“This administration continues to dismiss the needs of rural residents and sets up roadblocks for them trying to access vital government services,” Oberlander said in a news release. “That’s why my colleagues and I felt it was time to force their hand by introducing legislation that would require PennDOT to open these sites back up for all services.”
Under the legislation, PennDOT would require all sites to reopen to the operational level prior to the pandemic within two weeks of enactment.