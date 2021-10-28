(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Rep. Bud Cook shared the findings of his investigation into local share accounts (LSAs) that revealed millions of unaccounted funds and taxpayer money used to pay legal fees to fight right-to-know requests.
“This is public money,” Cook, R-Belle Vernon, said last week during a news conference on the steps of the Washington County Courthouse. “This selection process is supposed to be straightforward. LSA grants are beneficial to our community, but only if the projects they are used for are selected fairly.”
Cook, who spent five years petitioning Washington County officials for information about the LSA grant selection process, said he worries conflicts of interest and special earmarking of funds will occur without implementing reforms and stricter oversight of the money.
“Since I was elected, I have always pushed for fair, accountable and transparent government,” Cook said. “Wanting that for our LSA selection process is no different.”
A small portion of revenue brought in by casino gambling is put into LSAs under Act 71, the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act. That money, Cook said, is supposed to be distributed in a transparent, straightforward and equal way to local entities to fund community improvement projects.
Under Act 71, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) created guidelines to distribute funds generated in Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Washington, Fayette and Philadelphia counties.
The Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery and Northampton LSAs are run by the CFA. Fayette, Philadelphia and Washington counties’ LSAs are run locally. After the CFA distributes money to Washington County, local officials have control.
Cook said Washington County receives about $6 million annually from the CFA. He wants county commissioners to address apparent conflicts of interest in the selection process and explain why they spent $30,000 in legal fees to block his public records requests.
“I can honestly and openly tell you from the day I started until today, five years later, I have more questions unanswered now than I did when i started in 2017," he said. "This has literally been a quest to make sure that government is fair accountable and transparent."