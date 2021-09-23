(The Center Square) – State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Annin Township, has introduced bipartisan legislation that would use federal stimulus funding to create additional high speed internet service in rural and underserved areas of Pennsylvania.
House Bill 1766 would allocate $100 million of federal funding to the Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program.
The program provides grants for projects that support broadband expansion in areas with the greatest need as defined by the Federal Communications Commission’s minimum speed requirements and projects that have already received federal funding.
“A lack of high-speed internet service puts rural communities – and the people who live there – at a significant disadvantage,” Causer said in a news release. “Students have fewer tools to learn, businesses are less competitive and patients are further limited in their health care options. We need to make a serious commitment to extending broadband service across Commonwealth.”
The bill is under consideration in the House Consumer Affairs Committee. The legislation has 19 co-sponsors, a mix of Democrats and Republicans.