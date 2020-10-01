(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers in the state House of Representatives canceled their planned session Thursday after a legislator was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.
Rep. Paul Schemel, R-Franklin, announced Thursday that he was in quarantine after he received a positive result from a test for the virus.
“After experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 yesterday, I took a COVID-19 test today and was informed of a positive result this morning,” Schemel said in a statement. “Though I was in the Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 29, I was experiencing no symptoms. I was not in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 30, when I began experiencing symptoms. Upon experiencing symptoms on Wednesday, I began to self-quarantine.”
Shortly after Schemel’s diagnosis was revealed, House leadership announced that the planned session would not take place.
“The member is working with human resources to determine all interactions with other members and staff to track any possible exposures under Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” a news release from the office of Speaker Bryan Cutler said. “Those who may have been exposed are being contacted.”
Mask wearing among lawmakers during the pandemic has at times been a thorny issue. Many Republicans have described the Wolf administration’s mandates to wear a mask as unnecessary government intrusion and have refused to wear masks on the floor of the House.
Rep. Brian Sims, D-Philadelphia, wrote on Facebook that every member of the House was being instructed to be tested.
“A Republican Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19 and now every single Member who’s been here in Session while Republicans have tried to steal the elections has to be tested!” Sims wrote. “More than half of the Republicans on the Floor have refused to wear masks and now the entire House of Representatives has been exposed!”