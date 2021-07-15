(The Center Square) – Legislation to improve the communication between groups investigating child abuse is now law in Pennsylvania.
Act 42 of 2021, originally House Bill 954 and sponsored by Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery, amends the Criminal History Record Information Act to allow law enforcement agencies to share information related to an allegation or instance of child abuse with entities required by the Child Protective Services Law to investigate such abuse.
The legislation also allows the Children's Advocacy Centers to access investigative information to support the Children and Youth Services agencies throughout the investigation of an allegation or instance of abuse.
“[L]aw enforcement agencies [were] prohibited by the Criminal History Record Information Act from sharing investigative or criminal record history information with our county children and youth agencies that are responsible for investigating child abuse,” Stephens said in statement shortly before Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill into law. “This forces children to give unnecessary and repetitious interviews, which forces them to relive their trauma multiple times. It also blocks the collaboration that is necessary to protect our kids.”
The flaw in the law was brought Stephens’ attention by Mission Kids of Montgomery County and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office.