(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings.
In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford.
Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone services, lagging and unresponsive internet, long-lasting outages, and weeks-long waits for repairs. In some cases, businesses have suffered major financial losses, while an entire police station lost its phone service.
In total, about 375 informal complaints have been received by Owlett and Pickett, which led to a formal joint complaint filed by the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate, Office of Small Business Advocate, and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
“Ever since I stepped into this office, we’ve had Frontier issues and complaints and phone calls," said Owlett. "And I’d say over the last year, it’s gotten significantly worse.”
“We realize that rural communities are a hard sell for investors and investments of large companies like this, but when we started hearing about families that are weeks without service — even to use basic services like phone lines, and really being pushed out months at times before they’ll have a service technician even available to come — we started realizing that we’re going to have to step in and do something,” he said.
Owlett estimates that his offices receive 4-8 calls every day about Frontier.
“Our main goal is we want better service,” Owlett said. “We believe that our constituents in rural areas deserve as much attention as anybody else … it’s unacceptable to have somebody without a landline — a basic landline, dial-tone landline — for months on end.”
The formal complaint, filed Jan. 9, summarized a number of complaints about service quality, reliability, and basic infrastructure for rural areas.
“The informal complaints raise serious concerns regarding telephone service quality and whether broadband internet access service is available,” it noted. “The company’s management of its network, staffing resources, and response to consumer outage reports suggest a broad failure to meet the Company’s legal obligations. The company’s failure to promptly clear telephone and/or internet 8 service outages, as reported in recent months, harm both the consumer and their communities.”
The complaint also noted that Frontier “has or may have violated its obligations to furnish and maintain adequate, efficient, safe, and reasonable services and facilities in compliance with Section 1501 of the Public Utility Code.”
Frontier is a public utility that serves 21 counties across the state, with 104,000 access lines in 79 exchanges.
With such a large service area, urban and suburban areas with larger populations can sometimes take priority, leaving less-populated areas with worse service.
“It’s an infrastructure problem, it’s a labor problem, and, frankly, I think it’s (a) ‘diverting energy and resources to other areas’ problem,” Owlett said.
The consequences have been significant for some. Owlett noted a campground whose lack of phone and internet service cost them an estimated $30,000 over the last two years.
For relief, more fact-gathering is in the future.
The Consumer Advocate and Small Business Advocate requested in the formal complaint that public hearings be held on the matter. They also want Frontier to fix outages and service quality issues, improve staffing, and impose civil penalties for failing to comply with a variety of legal provisions and voluntary commitments.
For more public input, two hearings will be held on Feb. 16, in Wysox and Wellsboro, where the Office of Consumer Advocate and Office of Small Business Advocate will talk with the public and explain the complaint process.
“I can tell you countless stories of people that have been affected," Owlett said. "This is what we see as the best step, and hopefully we create some change and this company will see that rural communities do matter.