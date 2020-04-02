(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania jobless claims this week approached 1 million over the course of the past month as coronavirus business closures forced more residents into unemployment.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry received just under 196,000 requests for benefits through Wednesday – a sharp decline from the 377,000 applicants who lost their jobs the week before.
Gov. Tom Wolf extended a stay-at-home order to the entire state Wednesday, citing surging coronavirus cases and rampant community spread. He likewise shuttered nonessential businesses and public schools indefinitely – drawing the ire of GOP lawmakers who insist the measures go too far.
In a joint letter signed by all 28 Republican senators, and Sen. John Yudichak, I-Luzerne, the caucus urged Wolf to expedite reopening of businesses who can still adhere to social distancing guidelines rather than keep so many residents out of work with no clear long-term plan.
“A small business with two employees and a handful of customers in their store at a time is less risky to public health than big box stores with a hundred employees and numerous customers shopping for lawn furniture,” the caucus said. “We need common sense with compassion and sound guidelines for employers to follow. “
The administration implemented a waiver process for businesses who disagree with their classification as nonessential. Senate Republicans said the state has received more than 29,000 such requests in the last two weeks.
"It has become immensely apparent that your waiver process needs greater consistency and to be streamlined,” the caucus said. “It is also vital that the waiver process has input from labor, business and manufacturing leaders and is transparent to everyone.”
The administration’s economic policies have likewise drawn criticism from lawmakers in the House, trade groups and others who insist the sweeping mandate coupled with an inconsistent waiver approval process unnecessarily exacerbates the state’s unemployment crisis.
“Your demeaning attempt to classify jobs as ‘essential’ or ‘non-life-sustaining,’ once again revealed a lack of concern and respect for the citizens you were elected to serve,” said Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, R-Butler. “All jobs are life-sustaining for the individual who works so he or she can put food on their table and keep a roof over their head.”
Lyndsay Kensinger, Wolf’s spokesperson, told The Center Square that Wolf is not reconsidering his order at this time.
"The Surgeon General is recommending stay at home across the nation, and the states surrounding Pennsylvania have put into place similar orders,” she said in an email Wednesday. “The statewide stay at home order is not just to protect ourselves from exposure to COVID-19, but it protects our health care professionals as well. We want to get through this as quickly and safely as possible so we can restart our economy and get back to work.”
The Department of Health reported nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to more than 5,800. Some 74 residents have died more than 600 remain hospitalized.