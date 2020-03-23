(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a piecemeal “stay at home” order for residents in the state’s hardest hit areas after the novel coronavirus claimed its sixth life Monday.
Residents in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe and Montgomery counties – where the majority of the state’s 644 COVID-19 cases have been identified – will be under the order as of 8 p.m. Monday. Philadelphia city officials implemented their own order for residents beginning Monday morning. Talks to extend the mandate to the rest of the state are ongoing, Wolf said.
“We don’t want to do less than we need to do, but we also don’t want to do more,” he told reporters. “We are taking that measured approach and focusing on the areas that really need it. If we are successful in this, then we won’t have to extend it to the rest of the state.”
The state Department of Health reported a 34 percent increase in COVID-19 cases on Monday. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the numbers continue “more than doubling” every 48 hours, highlighting the need for escalating restrictions on public life.
“These social distancing efforts have been sequential, targeted efforts in those areas that are the hardest hit,” she said. “In other counties, they are really not showing us evidence of community spread at this time. I think that there is every reason to think that the social distancing efforts will help us greatly in terms of preventing the spread and preventing that surge from overwhelming us and bending the curve for new cases.”
Wolf also extended statewide school closures an additional two weeks beyond March 27. He didn’t indicate plans to extend the order through the rest of the year, as some neighboring states have already done.
“Clearly this is not a great answer, but it’s all we have until our health care workers get the stock of personal protective equipment like masks and ventilators,” he said.